Utah’s Jensen Arnold advances to Top 4 in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's Jensen Arnold continues to wow the competition on "So You Think You Can Dance", and Monday night she performed twice and advanced to the Top 4.

Arnold's night began with a performance to "Bailar" with all-star Kiki Nyemchek from Season 14, and later in the show she joined Jay Jay for a Tahitian routine set to "Lugahiva".

Arnold's performances were enough to secure her a spot in the Top 4, watch the next stage of the competition September 3 at 7 p.m. right here on Fox 13.

Arnold visited The Place in July to speak about her experience on the show, click here for that interview.

Dancers competing on So You Think You Can Dance are eliminated or advance based on a combination of vote results from the previous show and the Judges’ opinion of the dancers’ performances in that week’s show.

