Animal adoption center from St. George steps in to help rescue dogs after ‘hoarding situation’

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George animal shelter is stepping in to help rescue dogs that were found in Taylorsville after a possible hoarding situation.

PAWS (Providing Animals With Support) announced Monday it was driving to West Valley City from St. George, to collect 20 of the 125 dogs that were found last week in a Taylorsville home.

“PAWS has stepped in many times to help other shelters across the country, including Hurricane Harvey,” PAWS wrote in a statement. “We especially help in our own state whenever asked.”

PAWS said its van would arrive around 5:15 p.m. Monday to take the animals “that will need much love, some medical care and new forever homes.”

