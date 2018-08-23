West Jordan Police ask for help identifying man who used pepper spray on 7-Eleven clerk

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan have released surveillance footage of a robbery suspect pepper spraying a clerk at a 7-Eleven, and they are hoping the public recognizes the suspect.

West Jordan Police posted video Thursday showing a robbery at 7-Eleven, and they say the suspect used either pepper spray or bear spray against the clerk before fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

The footage appears to be from a robbery on August 1 at 6990 South Redwood Road.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the crime to contact Det. Hercules at 801-256-2205 and reference case #18HO11705.