Police say armed suspect pepper-sprayed clerk during robbery at 7-Eleven in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are looking for a man who used pepper spray on a clerk during an armed robbery at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. JC Holt of the West Jordan Police Department said the robbery occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven near 6990 South Redwood Road.

Holt said a clerk was cleaning the store when a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and wielding a large knife and a can of pepper spray demanded money.

The suspect deployed the pepper spray against the clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Police do not have any leads on the suspect or more specific details regarding his description.