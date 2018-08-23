Religious groups, medical marijuana opponents join forces to defeat Prop. 2

SALT LAKE CITY — A coalition of religious groups, law enforcement associations, education advocates, lawmakers and conservative activists joined forces to publicly oppose Proposition 2, the medical marijuana ballot initiative.

“The marijuana initiative appearing as Proposition 2 on the ballot this November does not strike the appropriate balance in ensuring safe and reasonable access for patients while also protecting youth and preventing other societal harms,” the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition organizing to oppose Prop. 2 includes the Utah Medical Association, the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Utah PTA, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Utah Eagle Forum, the Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake, the Utah Episcopal Diocese, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The LDS Church said in part: “We are firmly opposed to Proposition 2. However, we do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medicinal form—so long as appropriate controls and safeguards are in place to ensure vulnerable populations are protected and access is limited to truly medicinal purposes.”

The full statement from the LDS Church is available here.

FOX 13 first reported on Wednesday the LDS Church would join the anti-Prop. 2 campaign, an outsized player in Utah’s cultural and political landscape.