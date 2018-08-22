Flash flooding, mudslides and a lightning caused fire in Diamond Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Heavy rains triggered flash floods and mudslides in Diamond Fork Canyon and lightning sparked a grass fire there Wednesday evening.

A stretch of U.S. Highway 6 was closed.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photographs and information about the flooding.

A section of Diamond Fork Road was closed Wednesday evening from Red Ledges picnic area to Springville Crossing due to the water and mud flows.

Springville Crossing is the junction that goes north and west to Hobble Creek Canyon or east and south to Sheep Creek through Ray’s Valley and back to U.S. Highway 6.

The part of Highway 6 in blue will be closed for at least 24 hours or until Utah County Public Works crews can clear the area and make sure it is safe for motorists.

In a map included with the tweet, Sgt. Cannon said the bottom of the blue line is the Red Ledges Picnic area and the top is Springville Crossing.

An 8.6 mile section of the road had recently reopened after being closed due to the Coal Hollow Fire.

A lightning caused fire was reported Wednesday evening in Diamond Fork Canyon near the Saw Mill road.