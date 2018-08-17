Some evacuations lifted for Coal Hollow Fire, Diamond Fork Road reopens

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in southeastern Utah County is now 19 percent contained, and fire officials announced a change in some of the evacuations and closures related to the fire Friday.

The Coal Hollow Fire is burning on an estimated 26,380 acres Friday and is 19 percent contained.

Friday morning officials posted a list of changes to evacuation zones, and the most recent map is embedded at the bottom of this post.

“NOTE: As of 2 a.m., there has been a change to evacuations and closures north of Hwy 6 on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests.

The mandatory evacuation for Zone 10 immediately south of Diamond Fork Road has been downgraded to a pre-evacuation status.

Zones 13, 14 and 16 are no longer in evacuation status.

The Diamond Fork Road has been re-opened to the public.

ALL OTHER EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES REMAIN IN PLACE AT THIS TIME.”

Officials say that while fire activity was moderate Thursday, a changing weather pattern is expected to create more active burning starting Friday afternoon.

As of Friday, six Type 1 hand crews, 10 Type 2 hand crews, 40 engines, 12 water tenders, eight helicopters, two fixed wing air tankers, two air attack platforms and two masticators were fighting the fire.

The Coal Hollow Fire is burning in Spanish Fork Canyon and was started by lightning August 4.