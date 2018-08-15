× Fallen firefighter returning to Utah Wednesday night; funeral scheduled for Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say funeral services for Battalion Chief Matt Burchett will be held Monday at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, and the fallen firefighter is returning home to Utah Wednesday night.

Burchett was killed this week while battling the Mendocino Complex Fire in California. The veteran firefighter joined Draper City Fire earlier this year and previously served with Unified Fire Authority for about 20 years.

“Matty had many, many, many friends; I’m only one of them,” said UFA Assistant Chief Mike Watson. “I hope I was one of his. He kept many, many, many firefighters safe. I’m only one of them.”

Burchett is expected to return to Utah Wednesday around 6 p.m. He will be flown to Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, and from there a procession will accompany him to a funeral home.

The procession will be made up of personnel from Draper City Fire, Unified Fire Authority, Utah Highway Patrol and the Unified Police Department. The procession will go from the air base in Salt Lake City to a mortuary in South Jordan.

Officials say traffic along the route may be affected, see the map below for details on the route

Authorities say the time for Monday’s service is still being finalized. Fox 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

The Utah Firefighters Emerald Society is collecting donations on behalf of the Burchett family.

A map of the procession route for Chief Matt Burchett by kstumarkgreen on Scribd