Utah firefighter killed while fighting Mendocino Complex fire in California

A firefighter from Utah was killed while fighting a wildfire in California Monday.

Maridene Alexander, a spokesperson for Draper City, confirms the firefighter worked for their department but said they are not releasing the firefighter's identity yet, as they are still working to notify family.

Chief Kavanaugh, a unified incident commander on the Mendocino Complex Fire, confirmed the fatality in a press conference Monday night.

"We are here to confirm that we've had a firefighter fatality on the Ranch Fire within the Mendicino Complex tonight," he said. "A firefighter from Utah was working on an active portion of the fire, where he was injured this evening. The firefighter was airlifted to a local hospital, where he succumbed from his injuries. We are extremely heartbroken for this loss."

Kavanaugh did not release any further details about the injuries leading to the firefighter's death, saying they are investigating and will release more information about the incident as it becomes available.

The firefighter has not been identified.

The fire is the largest wildfire recorded in California state history and is burning in steep and rugged terrain.

Several fire agencies in Utah have expressed their sympathy and support.

Santaquin City Fire and EMS wrote: "One of our brothers working the #MendicinoComplex fire with the Utah Task Force won't be coming home to his family. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and coworkers. The ones from Santaquin are safe at this writing. We hope to see them home soon.

RIP Brother, we'll take it from here."

Our hearts are heavy as we have learned that a firefighter from Utah was killed in the Mendocino Fire Complex in California. May his family and crew find peace in their time of suffering. https://t.co/aoLjfFwYNe — North Tooele Fire (@NTCFD) August 14, 2018