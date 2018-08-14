× Utah emergency responders and community mourn firefighter who died battling California wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency responders, public officials and the community are mourning Tuesday after a Draper City firefighter died while fighting a wildfire in California Monday night.

Battalion Chief Matt Burchett suffered injuries while fighting the Ranch Fire in an active area within the Mendocino Complex fire in California. He was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

“These men are American heroes,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said. “They literally stand in the fire and help other people. I don’t know how you get better than that. I know [Burchett] was proud to do it, every one of them are.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statement Tuesday mourning Burchett.

“Jeanette and I were heartbroken when we learned that Fire Battalion Chief Matt Burchett died fighting the California wildfires. When he left with his fellow firefighters to battle the wildfires in California we were so proud of his service — now his heroism leaves us both proud and devastated. He gave everything to defend the lives of others. By so doing, he exemplified the greatest love and bravery of which humans are capable. We mourn for his dear wife and son. They are in our hearts and in our prayers.”

The Utah Division of Emergency Management stated they are mourning the loss of Burchett and are working with officials in California to bring his body back home to Utah. They say the “expert wildland firefighter” was deployed to California to lead one of the two Utah task forces sent out under a state-to-state mutual aid compact.

“Matt was a great emergency management partner at the local level. He was always professional, kind and genuine. He had the ability to make you feel like you had been friends forever. We will be forever grateful for Matt. He was doing a noble work and we will miss him.”

Various fire and police agencies around Utah have also reached out with words of support.

We send our condolences for the tragic loss of your firefighter @drapercity. https://t.co/2XUz0maW4X — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) August 14, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Draper Fire and family of our lost brother #LODD #Calfire — Logan City Fire (@LoganCityFire) August 14, 2018