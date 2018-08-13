× Red and orange air quality in forecast as wildfire smoke blankets parts of Utah

The three-day air quality forecast anticipates orange or red air quality in several counties in Utah through Tuesday as smoke from wildfires blankets much of the state.

In Utah County, red air is in the forecast Monday and orange for Tuesday, while orange air is expected in Salt Lake and Weber counties both days.

Red air quality is considered unhealthy for all persons while orange is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with asthma or other breathing problems or the very young and very elderly.

Poor air quality over the weekend contributed to an increase in visits to doctors for problems associated with breathing in the smoky air.

Several wildfires burning in Utah and surrounding states are contributing to the air issues, including the Coal Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Click here for the three-day forecast from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, and click here for current conditions by area from the same resource.