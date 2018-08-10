× Hill Top Fire could be contained by Monday

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — The Hill Top wildfire near Fairview could be contained as early as Monday if conditions remain unchanged, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

The human-caused wildfire, which has scorched 1,861 acres, started Monday about 15 miles north of Mount Pleasant. Hundreds of people were evacuated.

All evacuations were lifted Friday morning, but residents are still on pre-evacuation notice.

Click here to see a map of evacuation and pre-evacuation areas for the Hilltop and Coal Hollow wildfires. [PDF]