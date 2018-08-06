× Hilltop Fire burns in Sanpete County, evacuations ordered

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah – The Hilltop Fire, that began in Sanpete County Monday, is moving up a mountain, and homes were evacuated as it continues to grow.

The Sanpete Sheriff said that evacuations for Blackhawk Estates were ordered Monday, and officials were working to get residents safely out.

According to Mary Duitz, Administrator with the Indianola Valley Fire Department in Fairview, Utah, the fire is burning to the southeast of the fire station and started around 3 p.m. Monday.

Utah Fire Info said firefighters and aircraft responded to fight the growing fire.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox tweeted about the fire Monday, saying it was close to his home.

New fire in Indianola/Hideaway Valley. This one is close home for me. 😬🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ic4gy9gt49 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 6, 2018

So far the fire has burned 25-30 acres, Duitz said.

Additional details on the fire will be posted as they become available. Check fox13now.com for updates.