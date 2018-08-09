Utah farmer shares fruits of his labor with wildfire evacuees

UTAH — The American Red Cross is thanking a Utah farmer who delivered some fresh food to those evacuated by the Hilltop Fire in Sanpete County.

The Red Cross for Utah/Nevada posted a thank you Thursday to Jake at Harwood Farms in Springville, who they said shared his crop of fruits and vegetables with the evacuation center set up for the Hilltop Fire.

The Red Cross posted a photo Thursday morning showing the delivery, and they added a reminder the evacuation center will remain open throughout the day Thursday.

Thank you to Jake at Harwood Farms in Springville for sharing his crops of fruits and vegetables with the evacuation center. #HillTopFire. Reminder the evac center will be open through today. pic.twitter.com/ewYGvOnaSx — Utah/Nevada Red Cross (@RedCrossUtahNV) August 9, 2018

Wednesday night, fire officials said that fire activity was moderate enough to allow residents in Milburn to move from evacuation status to pre-evacuation status. They posted an updated map showing which areas remain evacuated.

The most recent update lists the estimate of acreage at 1,838 acres and containment at 12% Thursday morning.

The fire is believed to be human caused and several hundred residents evacuated earlier in the week.