Two structures destroyed as at least 350 homes evacuated by Hilltop Fire in Sanpete County

MILBURN, Utah -- At least 350 homes are under a mandatory evacuation order and some have been destroyed in the Milburn area as crews continue to battle the Hilltop Fire Tuesday morning.

As of Monday night the fire was estimated at about 1,000 acres, but fire officials say the thick and heavy smoke makes it difficult to make an accurate estimate of the size of the fire. There is no containment.

Tuesday morning officials said at least 150 structures are threatened as of Monday, and two of those structures have been lost. The fire burned actively all night and crews are making the protection of structures their top priority Tuesday.

As of Tuesday there are about 100 personnel on scene along with 16 engines, four dozers, one helicopter and one handcrew.

Fire officials say conditions are too dangerous for crews to fight the fire on the ground, so aerial resources are making water and retardant drops.

The evacuations are in the Black Hawk subdivision and in Milburn, and other nearby areas are on standby to evacuate. Fire officials said Monday night that Milburn and Hill Top Roads are both closed.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is from Fairview, about 6 miles south of Milburn, and was on hand Monday. He said things are tense but people are working together.

“It’s intense out there right now," he said. "This fire took off. It's going like crazy. The good news is we got everybody out."

Cox also highlighted the hard work of a relative, saying his cousin/drummer was working overnight Monday to help protect homes.

This is my cousin (and the drummer in our band 🤘🏼). He’s a badass and is going to spend the night on this thing saving peoples’ homes. #HilltopFire 🙏🏼❤️👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/23Qh68xCpP — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 7, 2018

FEMA has authorized federal funds to pay up to 75% of fire fighting costs for the fire.

