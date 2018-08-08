Carbon County Sheriff adds several areas to a mandatory evacuation order due to the Coal Hollow Fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Coal Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon is requiring the evacuation of an area west of Scofield Reservoir and in the Soldier Summit area along US Highway 6, according to a tweet sent by Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is assisting with notifying campers and the few residents in the area, according to Sgt. Cannon.

Coal Hollow fire in Spanish Fork Canyon, in Utah County, is now requiring evacuations west of Scofield Reservoir and in the Soldier Summit area along US Highway 6. UCSO Search and Rescue is assisting with notifying campers and the few residents in these areas. — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 9, 2018

The fire grew from 8,000 acres to 12,000 acres during the day.

Around 9:30 p.m., The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of areas under mandatory evacuation orders on its Facebook page.

The areas include Scofield Mountain Homes and the Aspen Cove subdivisions in the area north and west of Scofield Reservoir.

Other areas under mandatory evacuation orders are Bear Canyon Road, Fish Creek, and access roads from Soldier Summit, but not including state road 6.

Pre-evacuation notices were issued Wednesday night for Madsen Bay and Scofield West.

The Sheriff’s Office said more evacuations could be ordered, and asked everyone to avoid the Scofield Reservoir area.

Utah Fire Info tweeted a photo of the fire and said extreme behavior on the Coal Hollow Fire is prompting pre-evacuations in the Scofield area by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Extreme fire behavior on #CoalHollowFire is prompting pre-evacuation notices in the Scofield area by @UCSO.https://t.co/y3JrMpmczx pic.twitter.com/lRl0vqDU77 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 9, 2018

The Coal Hollow Fire was sparked by a lightning strike August 4.