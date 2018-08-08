× Coal Hollow Fire burns 2,300 acres; zero containment

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A lightning-caused wildfire in southeastern Utah County has grown to 2,300 acres and is expected to be contained by September 1.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the Coal Hollow Fire started on August 4, and it threatens five residences, power lines, State Route 6 and a railroad near the Dairy Fork Community.

Crews are working to keep the fire west of Dairy Fork and south of SR-6.

According to Utah Fire Info, the following closures are in effect:

Closures: Route and area closures remain in place to ensure public and firefighter safety during fire operations. Area Description: Starting at the intersection of the National Forest boundary and the Lake Fork Road, proceeding easterly to the Junction with Forest Road 0006 (Dairy Fork Canyon Road) thence; Northerly along Forest Road 0006 to the National Forest Boundary thence; westerly along the National Forest boundary to the point of beginning at the Lake Fork Road.

Forest Road 0070/Lake Fork Canyon Road Segment

(from the National Forest boundary In Lake Fork Canyon to the Junction of Forest Road 0006)

Forest Road 0006/Dairy Fork Canyon Road

(entire length from the junction with Forest Road 0070 to the National Forest boundary)