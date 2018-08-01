× Tips lead to arrest for lewdness in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A man was booked into jail on a lewdness charge after the release of surveillance footage from the incident led to several tips.

Douglas Connor Neve, 23, was booked into jail Monday on one count of lewdness as a class B misdemeanor.

Police say Neve was identified after the release of surveillance footage from an incident where he followed a woman and performed a lewd act.

The incident occurred July 23 near 7673 South Highland Drive.

Police say after receiving several tips about the man, Neve contacted Cottonwood Heights Police and spoke to them. He was ultimately booked into jail on the lewdness charge.