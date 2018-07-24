× Cottonwood Heights Police seek suspect who allegedly performed lewd act on himself while behind woman

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for a male suspect who allegedly performed a lewd act on himself in front of a woman.

According to Sgt. JD Tazoi with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, a female was visiting her friend Monday at the Pinnacle Highland Apartments at 7673 South Highland Drive.

As the female left the parking lot and walked toward her friend’s apartment, Tazoi said the male suspect followed her.

When the woman rounded the corner of the apartment building Tazoi said she heard something, the turned around. She looked down and saw that the suspect was performing a lewd act on himself.

Tazoi said the suspect and the woman made eye contact, then the man ran off.

Police have received several tips from the public, and are looking into them, Tazoi said.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at (801) 944-7100.

A video of the suspect can be seen below:

