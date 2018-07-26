UTA releases videos of fatal incident involving cyclist, FrontRunner train

WARNING: While the videos in this story stop just prior to the moment of impact, viewer discretion is advised.

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Transit Authority has released surveillance videos from a fatal incident that involved a cyclist and a FrontRunner train earlier this month.

Cameron Hooyer, 23 of Salt Lake City, was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train while participating in a large group bike ride organized via Facebook by a group called 999 Ride.

UTA says the fatal crash occurred July 19 while several cyclists crossed the railroad tracks in between a Union Pacific and then a FrontRunner train.

One video released by UTA Thursday shows that while the lights stopped flashing and the crossing arm went up between the two trains, the lights resumed flashing about 26 seconds before the deadly impact and the arm went down about 20 seconds before the impact.

The video shows several cyclists continuing to cross after the arm came down for the second time, including the man who was killed.

The clips have been stopped just short of the moment of impact. UTA says "No other edits have been made to the video, aside from camera information."

A second video clip shows footage from a camera that appears to be fixed to the front of the train.

"In the clips, you will see the crossing gate arms were down, the warning lights were flashing, and our train was blowing the horn to warn individuals at the crossing of the approach of the train," UTA stated upon release of the footage.