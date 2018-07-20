Cyclist hit, killed by FrontRunner train during group bike ride in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A cyclist was hit and killed while trying to cross the tracks ahead of a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City while participating in a group bike ride Thursday night.

Utah Transit Authority says dozens of cyclists were participating in a night-time ride organized via a Facebook group, and the fatal crash occurred around 11 p.m. near 900 South and 600 West.

Witnesses told police a Union Pacific train came through the area. After that train cleared the crossing the arms went up, but the lights kept flashing as a FrontRunner train approached. The arms went down again as the FrontRunner train arrived.

UTA says some cyclists in the group decided to cross after the Union Pacific train but before the FrontRunner train arrived.

Most made it across safely, but a 23-year-old man did not cross in time and was struck by the train. He suffered fatal injuries.

"We feel for his family, his next of kin, his friends," UTA Spokesman Carl Arky said. "But we’re also grateful that it wasn’t worse. There could have been far more people injured or killed here."

UTA says a train of that size cannot stop right away but said the train was slowing down as it approached the crossing.

UTA says this is an important reminder to all that whether you are on foot, in a vehicle or on a bicycle: You must wait for the crossing arms to lift and for the lights to stop flashing before proceeding through a railroad crossing.