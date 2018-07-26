× Police say bank robber’s boasts led to his arrest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspected bank robber is behind bars after police say his boasts about the deed led officers to his location.

According to a statement of probable cause, Joshua Monahan was booked into jail on one count of robbery as a second-degree felony.

Police say a Chase Bank at 1285 South and 2100 East was robbed on July 18 around 10:14 a.m. The suspect in that case was “dressed in head to toe clothing with sunglasses covering his eyes and a cloth over his face.”

While the man took pains to hide his appearance during the crime, he was apparently less cautious with his words afterward. Police say on July 25 they received information that a man at the Salt Lake City Inn was bragging about robbing a bank.

Police responded to the location and interviewed Joshua Monahan after detaining him for having a concealed knife on his person. Police say Monahan admitted to robbing the bank and gave officers details about the robbery and the money taken.