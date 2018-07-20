× SLC Police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank on Wednesday.

The bank is located at 1285 S. 2100 E. and the robbery happened at about 10:14 a.m.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and ordered everyone to get on the ground. He then indicated that he had a gun and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene through the east doors of the bank.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male adult who stands about 6-feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue and gray hoodie, black gloves, dark pants, black shoes, black baseball cap, black sunglasses, and a teal medical mask along with latex gloves.

This suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or possible identity of the suspect, the Salt Lake City Police Department asks that you call (801) 799-3000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by texting 274637, starting your text with TIPSLCPD. Please reference case number 18-128606.