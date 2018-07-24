× Steve Powell, father-in-law of Susan Cox Powell, dies in hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — Steve Powell, father-in-law of Susan Cox Powell, has died.

Powell is the father of Josh Powell, who killed his two young boys and himself in Graham, Washington, while he was being investigated for possibly killing his wife, Susan Cox Powell, in Utah.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington confirmed Tuesday morning that Steven Powell died early Tuesday in a hospital.

Q13 in Seattle reports Powell died of a heart attack, citing a sheriff’s spokesman.

Powell was released from the Monroe Correctional Complex last July after serving a sentence for possession of child pornography.

Susan Cox Powell vanished in 2009.

