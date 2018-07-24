Family remembers baby boy after his shocking, brutal murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - A local family is coping with unimaginable loss after a 10-month-old baby boy was murdered. Police say his father is responsible.

Alex Hidalgo, 37, is facing more than a dozen charges including aggravated murder after police say he killed the 10-month-old baby boy that bears his name.

Fox 13's Dora Scheidell spoke with the family who's beyond devastated. They don't want to be identified but did want to share some of their heartaches and shift the focus away from Alex Senior to Alex Jr.

"I was in shock. I didn't know. I didn't believe it," said a family member.

Police said Hidalgo had been watching Alex Junior while his mother was running errands. According to court documents, she came home and couldn't find baby Alex. Hidalgo told her he had "built an altar" and their son had "666 on him." That's when she found baby Alex in a garbage bag in the closet.

"She’s devastated just like any mother would be devastated," said a family member.

The mother desperately performed CPR but it was too late. Medical examiners say baby Alex had been stabbed multiple times in the neck. Hidalgo ran from police, but when they found him the next day, he was wearing the same outfit, covered in blood.

"Everybody’s focusing mostly on what he did, but not really on how his family feels and what they’re going through," said a family member.

The family feels utterly heartbroken, doing their best to support each other and plan a funeral.

"That’s what we want to focus on. Just putting him to rest. We just love him and we miss him. It just left a big scar in our hearts you know," said a family member. "You’re never going to forget you know? It's always going to be there in the back of your mind and just live one day at a time."

To help the family pay for funeral expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/jjbs8-tragedy-strikes

Alex Hidalgo is being held at the Weber County Jail without bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 25.