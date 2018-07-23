× Suspect in shooting at LDS Church in Nevada charged with murder

FALLON, Nevada — A man has been formally charged with murder after police say he opened fire inside an LDS Church in Fallon, Nevada.

According to the City of Fallon, John K. O’Connor has been formally charged with Murder and with Battery with Substantial Harm Monday.

Police say he is being held in jail lieu of bail, which was set at $1,050,000.

Authorities say O’Connor attended services at the church prior to the shooting, which was witnessed by the congregation.

Authorities also said Monday they executed a search at O’Connor’s home, which is across the street from the church where the shooting took place. Police recovered a handgun during that search, and they say the weapon matches the description of the weapon used in the shooting.

The man killed in the shooting was identified Sunday as 61-year-old Charles E. Miller, known in the community as “Burt”. The city says Miller was a 35-year veteran of the Fallon/Churchill Volunteer Fire Department.

One other person was treated at a hospital and released.

O’Connor was arrested after a hostage negotiator spoke with him as he was barricaded inside his home following the shooting.

Police say while the motive for the shooting is under investigation, they do not believe O’Connor was targeting the church at large “but an individual victim.”