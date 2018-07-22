Two people injured in shooting at LDS church in Fallon, Nevada

FALLON, Nevada — Two people were injured in a shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse Sunday in Fallon, Nev.

The shooting took place at the church on Richards Street during services according to Kaitlin Richins, a spokeswoman for the City of Fallon.

Two people were injured in the shooting, with one man’s injuries serious enough to be transported to a hospital.

The shooting happened in front of the congregation, and the suspected gunman was taken into custody.

LDS Church spokesman, Eric Hawkins, released this statement Sunday afternoon:

“We have recently learned of a shooting in Fallon, Nevada, during a church service. Details are still developing, and inquiries should be directed to local law enforcement personnel. We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.