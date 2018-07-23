Roads closed due to flooding near Dollar Ridge Fire burn scar; more evacuation orders lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While several evacuation areas in effect due to the Dollar Ridge Fire are changing Monday, residents are now struggling with another kind of natural disaster.

In Wasatch County, the evacuation area designated W1 will be changed to pre-evacuation status Monday at 8 a.m.

In Duchesne County, pre-evacuation status will be lifted at zones D1, D2, and D4 as of 8 a.m.

However, authorities say Strawberry River Road west of Camelot resort will remain closed indefinitely due to damage caused by flash flooding and debris flows on Sunday. That closure means there is no access to Timber Canyon until further notice.

That flooding was in the area of the burn scar left behind by the Dollar Ridge Fire and as many as 50 people were stranded Sunday due to the fast-moving water.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office says that Strawberry River Road east of Camelot and Lower Red Creek Road are both open, however they say residents should be prepared for the potential of more flooding or debris flows.

"Please be aware that the potential for flash flooding, debris flows and falling rocks or trees exists IN ALL AREAS of the Dollar Ridge Fire burn scar," the sheriff's office stated Monday morning. "These hazards will exist for sometime to come, so please use caution if you are in the area."

Several Forest Service area and road closures remain in effect due to the Dollar Ridge Fire.

The Dollar Ridge Fire has burned just over 57,000 acres as of Monday and is 93 percent contained.

As of Monday there are three Type 1 Crews, six Type 2 Crews, nine engines, two helicopters, two dozers and 310 personnel fighting the fire. Authorities say command will be transferred Tuesday morning to a smaller incident management team.

Officials say Monday's update will be the last for the Dollar Ridge Fire unless significant fire activity occurs.