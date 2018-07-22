× Heavy rains trigger debris flows in the burn scar from the Dollar Ridge Fire

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Heavy rain Sunday afternoon triggered debris flows in the area of the burn scar from the Dollar Ridge Fire in Duchesne County.

The National Weather Service said that flash flooding and debris flows were reported around 3:30 p.m. near the Camelot Resort on the Strawberry River.

The impacted area is also known as The Pinnacles.

Water is over the bridge at Strawberry River and and Timber Canyon, according to the NWS.

A half inch of rain fell on the burn scar area in a short amount of time.

Residents around Pinnacles and Camelot and those downstream from the Strawberry River and its tributaries should be prepared for rapidly rising water and debris flows.

High waters could extend as far as Starvation Reservoir and in drainages that are normally dry.

The Dollar Ridge Fire has burned almost 57,000 acres since it started on July 5 and is now 90 percent contained.

It forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents and destroyed at least 90 homes and other buildings.