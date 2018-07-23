× Harrisville Police seek woman wanted for allegedly using sick child’s name in scam

HARRISVILLE, Utah – The Harrisville Police Department released a surveillance still of a suspect wanted for allegedly falsely using a child’s picture and asking for donations.

The family of Teagan Stewart, the child who was pictured in the alleged scam, said that they had created a fundraiser for their son, who was born with a rare heart condition that has required him to endure three open heart surgeries. They passed out flyers and raised funds, but are currently not asking for donations and say whoever is using Teagan’s pictures is using them without their permission.

“This individual and possibly another individual have been passing out flyers and asking people to donate money for a child that needs a heart transplant,” Harrisville Police said in a statement. “At this time the family of the child is not asking for donations and does not know or has authorized this person to solicit money for their child”

Police said the suspect has been passing out flyers from Weber County to Salt Lake County.

Anyone with information on the individual was asked to contact the Harrisville Police Department at 801-629-8221 or at police@cityofharrisville.com.

A picture of the suspect can be seen below: