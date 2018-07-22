Weber County couple says woman is making money on their son’s illness through fake fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISVILLE, Utah -- A Weber County family says a woman is using the story of their son's illness to raise money.

However, they don't know who the woman is and aren't receiving any of the donations.

The Stewarts believe it is a scam and want to alert the community.

They say the woman is passing out a flyer asking for donations at strip malls including one in the Ogden/Harrisville area.

They're upset that someone would try to profit from their son Teagan's illness.

The young boy has a heart condition and has had several surgeries but still needs a heart transplant.

The family has its own fundraising campaign to help with Teagan's medical bills, and were shocked when someone alerted them to the flyer.

It promotes a raffle and asks for cash donations to help pay Teagan's medical bills.

"Its crazy, I just feel bad, our son has gone through so much and somebody is making profit off his his story," Teagan's mother Amanda Stewart said. "It's an inspiring story, he`s our little miracle and we wouldn't change it but for somebody else to make money off it, it's just, heartbreaking."

Harrisville Police are investigating and hope surveillance video from the strip mall will help them identify the woman.

Sunday afternoon, Amanda Stewart said she was told by friends they saw a poster with Teagan's face on it asking for money at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City.