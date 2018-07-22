× Father located in Ogden infant homicide case

OGDEN – Thanks to community support Ogden Police say they have managed to locate 37-year-old Alex Hidalgo in relation to the homicide of his 10-month old son.

The person of interest in relation to the infant homicide has been located. Thanks to the community for your help! pic.twitter.com/Tlsv4ijKii — OGDEN_POLICE (@OGDEN_POLICE) July 22, 2018

Police say Hidalgo is a “person of interest” in the infant homicide case and so far no arrests have been made.

Ogden police were called to the Madison Manor apartments off of 24th Street and Madison Avenue just after four p.m. Friday on a report of the deceased child.

“Inside they located a 10-month-old unresponsive male victim,” Ogden Police Captain Danielle Croyle said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.