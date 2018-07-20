× Police investigating suspicious death of a child in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Police are investigating a suspicious death at an Ogden apartment complex.

Police were called to the Madison Manor apartments off of 24th Street and Madison Avenue in Ogden Friday evening on reports of a deceased child.

A lieutenant with Ogden Police Department said they are treating this as a “suspicious death”

The child was under the age of five, according to police.

Police said they have obtained a warrant to go inside of the complex and investigate.

Fox 13 will continue to update this post as information becomes available.