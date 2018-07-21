Parents of man killed on ‘999 Ride’ join others in memorial ride at Liberty Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of cyclists gathered at Liberty Park to pay tribute to a man who died tragically while riding his bike.

22-year-old Cameron Hooyer was killed Thursday when he was hit by a U-T-A Frontrunner train at 900 South and 600 West.

“We are heartbroken," Cameron’s father Mark Hooyer said. "We are missing our son greatly."

Mark and Carla Hooyer, Cameron’s parents, were among the cyclists remembering Cameron at Saturday’s tribute ride.

The group took three laps around the park on their bikes as a way to console each other and remember the avid cyclist.

“He would love it,” Carla Hooyer said.

“We are very touched that this community has come out to honor him,” Mark Hooyer said.

The Hooyers say cycling was an important part of Cameron’s life — an activity he excelled in since he was a child. While they don’t know the exact circumstances of what happened Thursday night, they believe it would be out of character for Cameron to take a risk that would put his life in jeopardy.

“He was adventurous, but he was not an extreme risk taker,” Mark Hooyer said. “[He] always told friends he was riding with, 'don’t push that yellow light, always come to a stop. It’s not worth it'.”

As they mourn Cameron’s life being taken away much too soon, the Hooyer’s will cherish the memories of the 22 years they had with their son who put the needs of others before his own.

“Cameron has a heart for disabled children. He spent time working at an orphanage in Africa,” Mark Hooyer said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. The Hooyer’s say all money raised will be donated to the orphanage in Africa where Cameron volunteered.