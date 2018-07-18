× Boil order for culinary water in Panguitch lifted; residents asked to flush water lines

PANGUITCH, Utah – A boil order for culinary water in Panguitch has been lifted Wednesday.

Panguitch City announced the end to the boil order Wednesday around 11:20 a.m., and they say residents will need to flush their water lines now that the boil order has been lifted.

Instructions for flushing water lines can be found on the city’s website, here.

The boil order was issued after flash flooding caused concerns about watershed contamination.