Deputies warn Panguitch residents to not drink the water due to contamination

PANGUITCH – Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to not drink the water until further notice after finding Panguitch’s culinary water source contaminated.

Deputies say they have found mud and other contaminants from the Brian Head Fire last year in the local water supply.

Panguitch residents have been advised to use bottled water for the time being or to contact the Sherrif’s office at (435)-676-2678.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies are traveling to Cedar City to pick up bottled water.

Residents may receive a boil order later today but for now, authorities are asking Panguitch residents to avoid drinking the water entirely.