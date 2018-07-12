Lehi’s ‘Officer Nae Nae’ makes the best lip sync challenge entry yet

LEHI, Utah — Officer Bryson Lystrup of the Lehi Police Department has set a new bar in the ongoing #lipsyncchallenge, in which officers across the nation have been posting entertaining lip sync videos on social media.

Some people may remember Lystrup as the former Pleasant Grove officer who was caught doing the Whip/Nae Nae on a 7-Eleven surveillance camera in August 2015.

He reprised his Whip/Nae Nae dance later that month at a Pleasant Grove High School football game.

Use the video player above to watch Lystrup’s #lipsyncchallenge entry.