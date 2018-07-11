× Flash flood warning for part of Emery County where the Trail Mountain Fire recently left a large burn scar

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for west central Emery County Wednesday afternoon.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain started falling over the Trail Mountain burn scar in Huntington Canyon around 2:10 p.m.

The warning indicated the area is prone to flash flooding, and with the burn scar, debris flows are also possible.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is happening or is imminent in the very near future.

The Trail Mountain Fire, which started as a prescribed burn on June 4, has burned over 18,000 acres and is currently 90 percent contained.