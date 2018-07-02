× Trail Mountain Fire 85 percent contained; many resources to be reassigned

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Emery County is nearly contained, and many of the resources fighting it will soon be reassigned.

The Trail Mountain Fire, which started as a prescribed burn on June 4, has scorched over 18,000 acres and is now 85 percent contained, according to a Facebook post from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

“With 85% containment, many of the resources will demobilize today and tomorrow and will be reassigned to other fires in the west,” the post said.

Three helicopters, 15 engines and 260 people in five crews were assigned to the fire as of Monday morning, according to information from Manti-Lasal National Forest officials.