Fired Dixie State University music professor to get job back

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A music teacher at Dixie State University who was fired earlier this year will return to his job.

Ken Peterson and Glenn Webb, both professors of music, were terminated back in March.

At the time, Peterson said he received a letter from DSU saying he was terminated for reasons including “professional incompetence, serious misconduct or unethical behavior, and serious violations of University rules and regulations.”

Peterson said in March the reasons given were “hearsay” and that the school conducted a malicious investigation behind his back to find a reason to fire him and Webb. The firings prompted an outcry and calls for an explanation from some students and alumni.

St. George News reports Peterson will get his job back after the Utah System of Higher Education agreed with a faculty review board hearing that recommended his reinstatement on Tuesday.

Webb has also been recommended for reinstatement but the USHE has yet to address the review board’s recommendation in his case.

Peterson shared a statement on Facebook Tuesday regarding the decision:

Dear friends, The matter has been resolved and I will be returning to my teaching position. I don’t have the words to adequately express my gratitude for the outpouring of support I’ve received from my friends, students, fellow faculty, and the community. Ken Peterson

