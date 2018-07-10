Residents concerned over bridge in Lehi after teen’s tragic drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah - Just days after a 16-year-old died jumping off a dangerous bridge in Lehi, more kids have turned out and taken the leap into the water below.

“I was shocked," said Amy Woolery, a concerned mom who drove by and saw kids standing on the bridge. “There’s signs that say, 'no trespassing, do not go on this bridge, private property, you’ll be prosecuted.'”

The bridge once connected Lehi City to County property has long gone unused for traffic.

“It’s not used,” Lehi City Spokesperson Cameron Boyle said. “It's not supposed to have bikers, or pedestrians or anything on it.”

Boyle said they are considering a number of options to keep kids off the dangerous property including, “taking down that bridge.”

However, there’s one obstacle in the way.

“We’ve been working with the county to try and determine who owns that bridge," Boyle said.

Boyle said he believes the deed to the bridge and nearby land was handed over years ago, but finding the paperwork has proven to be a challenge. However, if they find that Lehi City owns it, then he hopes progress can be made at City Council meetings in the next couple weeks to find a fix to the dangerous bridge.