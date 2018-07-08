× 16-year-old drowns in Lehi bridge jumping accident

LEHI – Search and rescue teams recovered the body of 16-year old Cole Merrill early Sunday morning after they say he drowned in the Jordan River.

A group of teens from Alpine told police that they had been jumping off of the Old Iron Bridge near 3150 West and 1500 North late Saturday night.

According to their statement, three of the teens (including Merrill) decided to do a flip off of one of the higher levels of the bridge that was around 10 feet above the surface of the water.

The teens say two of the boys resurfaced, while Merrill had disappeared beneath the water.

Shortly afterward police say the teens witnessed Merrill come to the surface facing downward, roll over onto his back and sink back beneath the surface. At this point, emergency crews say they were contacted.

Search and rescue teams searched for around 3-4 hours before they found his body which had traveled 20 feet down the river.

Police say Merrill’s body has been sent to a medical examiner’s office as they continue to investigate the drowning.