Couple plans to marry at groom’s grandfather’s cabin, gives thanks as crews save it from Dollar Ridge Fire

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – A Utah couple celebrated as newlyweds in a unique way, by thanking crews who worked to save a family home from being burned down.

The couple planned to get married at the groom’s grandfather’s home, which he built himself. Unfortunately, the cabin happened to be in the evacuation area of the Dollar Ridge Fire, which destroyed at least 74 homes in Duchesne and Wasatch Counties.

Still, the couple wouldn’t let the fact that they couldn’t access the home deter them from getting married, Instagram user DaltonHotshots wrote in a post.

The couple got married in a different location but were concerned that the groom’s grandfather’s home was destroyed by the fire.

When they found out that crews had saved the home from destruction, they traveled to the fire area, still in their wedding clothes, to give thanks to the crew that was able to save the home.