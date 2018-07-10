× At least 74 homes in Duchesne, Wasatch counties destroyed by Dollar Ridge Fire

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said 74 homes have been destroyed by the Dollar Ridge Fire.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said a damage assessment performed Monday determined the following losses in Duchesne and Wasatch counties due to the Dollar Ridge Fire to date:

74 homes destroyed

Six homes damaged

131 camp trailers damaged or destroyed

81 utility trailers damaged or destroyed

158 sheds or agricultural buildings damaged or destroyed

25 vehicles damaged or destroyed

The sheriff’s office note that damage assessments are still taking place in some of the more remote areas affected by the fire in both counties.

A meeting for property owners affected by the fire in Duchesne County is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Fruitland LDS Church. That meeting is not open to the general public. The sheriff’s office states attendance at the meeting is not required for re-entry to the section of D1 that will open for property owners only on Wednesday, July, 11, 2018, at 9 a.m.

“The section that will reopen is south of Currant Creek River to the top of Currant Creek Mountain on the north side of the mountain. Proof of residency is required for re-entry and will be checked by sheriff’s office personnel at the roadblocks on US-40,” the sheriff’s office states.

As of Tuesday, the Dollar Ridge Fire has burned an estimated 52,068 acres and is 45% contained.