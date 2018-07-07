U.S. Marshals searching for Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Utah

VERNAL – The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) is searching for 61-year-old Charles Eugene Bowman who is wanted for the “violent death of his wife.”

The United States Marshals Service says Bowman was last seen in Vernal, Utah camping six miles west of town on Friday, July 6th.

Before then he was seen in Evanston, WY on June 30th where he was caught on camera at a Maverik gas station.

Bowman was also seen on surveillance video withdrawing cash at an ATM before he left Mississippi.

Bowman’s wife was last seen alive on May 16th but her remains were recently found on their property in Pearl River County, Mississippi.

Deputies say Bowman is believed to be armed and dangerous and has been driving a white 2006 Nissan Maxima with a handicap license plate, D2745.

If you see him, do not approach. Call the US Marshals tip line at 801-524-5693 or 911.