× Police give update on Dollar Ridge Fire evacuations, closure of US-40

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Police in Duchesne County provided an update Thursday morning on road closures and evacuations associated with the Dollar Ridge Fire.

US-40 remains closed between Duchesne and Wasatch Counties, and the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says they do not know when the road will reopen.

The sheriff’s office states the area from Currant Creek Junction to Upper Red Creek Road—everything from Big G convenience store west—on the north side of US-40 remains under a pre-evacuation notice.

Deputies spoke with firefighters overnight, and they say as of 5:52 a.m. Thursday evacuations in that area are not needed. The sheriff’s office says they will notify those residents should an evacuation be necessary.

The portion of the fire that crossed US-40 overnight is burning Thursday morning on the south side of Currant Creek Road in Wasatch County, and deputies on scene say the fire has not yet reached the road.

All of the previous evacuation orders for areas on the south side of US-40 remain in effect, and the public is asked not to enter the area.

The Dollar Ridge Fire was estimated at more than 40,000 acres Wednesday. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.