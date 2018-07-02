Details emerge in Parowan officer-involved shooting

IRON COUNTY, Utah – Additional details have emerged in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Parowan, Utah after three suspects were allegedly burglarizing vehicles at a truck stop last week.

On June 28 around 11:35 a.m., officers received a report that a female and a male were actively burglarizing vehicles at Parowan Travel America near 1100 N. and 100 W. the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers from the Parowan Police Department, the Enoch Police Department and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

When police arrived, they confronted an adult male and female. The female was holding a screwdriver in one hand, sheriff’s officials said.

An altercation ensued, and shots were fired by Enoch City Police Corporal Jeremy Dunn, hitting the female, identified at 29-year-old Ivonne Casimiro from Las Vegas, twice in the leg, sheriff’s officials wrote.

Details regarding the nature of the altercation were not released by the sheriff’s office.

No officers were injured during the incident.

“Casimiro was transported to Cedar City Hospital then later to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment of her non-life

threatening injuries to her leg,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Casimiro was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of burglary of a vehicle, one count of resisting/interfering with a peace officer and one count of assault on a peace officer. Bail was set to $50,000 cash-only.

One male suspect in the incident was identified by police as 34-year-old Martin Flores from Las Vegas. He was charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of burglary of a vehicle. Bail for Flores was set at $30,000.

An additional male suspect was identified as 24-year-old Michael Salvador Torres from Las Vegas. He was charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of theft. Bail was set to $20,000 cash-only.

“The Iron County Critical Incident Task Force has been investigating this incident and it is still ongoing,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.