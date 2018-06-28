Officer-involved shooting in Parowan; One suspect shot, two arrested

PAROWAN, Utah — There was an officer-involved shooting in Parowan Thursday.

Lt. Del Shosser with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting took place around 11:35 a.m. near 1150 North 100 West.

Officers were responding to a report of a man and a woman burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot of the Parowan Travel America.

They confronted the pair and an altercation took place and shots were fired by one of the officers, Lt. Shosser said.

One suspect was hit and taken to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The other suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Lt. Shosser would not say which suspect was shot and which was arrested.

Officers had been looking for a third suspect in the burglaries Thursday evening, but around 6:30 p.m. the outstanding suspect had been located, according to Lt. Shosser.

Officers from the Parowan Police Department, the Enoch Police Department and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the burglaries.

There were no injuries to any of the officers and Lt. Shosser would not say which law enforcement agency the officer who fired the shots belongs to.

The Iron County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident.