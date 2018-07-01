Evacuations ordered due to ‘Dollar Ridge Fire’ burning ‘aggressively’ near Strawberry Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah -- A wildfire is burning aggressively on Ashley National Forest Land in Wasatch and Duchesne Counties.

The "Dollar Ridge Fire" started about about 4 1/2 miles southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and had burned over 6,600 acres by Sunday night and there was zero containment..

The fire is burning in Douglas Fir, White Fir and Aspen Trees on and many dead trees are adding plenty of fuel.

Approximately ten structures are threatened by the fire, at least seven are cabins.

Evacuations were called for just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening, according to a tweet sent by Utah Fire Info.

The evacuations were ordered in Beaver Canyon as the fire burned nearly four miles in one hour.

Homes and cabins along Strawberry River and Camelot resort are on a pre-evacuation notice as the fire makes a push towards Duchesne County.

“What we’ll do is keep an engine up here — a small crew to monitor it through the night in case it does make a push toward those homes," Mike Eriksson, Area Manager for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said. "But typically the crews will go back to camp and get some rest tonight and start early in the morning.”

Three ground crews, about 70 to 80 people, were battling the blaze Sunday along with a couple helicopters and three engines.

Those numbers will grow Monday.

"The trend for this week is just increased heat and temperatures over the next few days and that usually dries things out," Mike Eriksson, Area Manager for the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said. "Probably lower humidity too which is a bad thing and one of the reasons we ordered the resources we have coming in."

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused but are not sure yet just how it started.

