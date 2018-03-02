× Senator Orrin Hatch apologizes for calling Obamacare supporters ‘dumbass people’

WASHINGTON DC — Senator Orrin Hatch issued an apology Friday after video of him calling supporters of Obamacare “dumbass people” made headlines Thursday.

While speaking Thursday at the American Enterprise Institute, Hatch said in part that if you support Obamacare “you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met.”

In a statement released Friday, Hatch said the off-color joke was not reflective of his actual feelings.

“Yesterday, I made a poorly worded joke about Obamacare supporters—a joke that was not reflective of my actual feelings towards my friends on the other side. Throughout my term of service, I have always recognized the importance of civility, particularly in engaging with those of different political perspectives. While I occasionally slip up, I believe that my legislative record reflects my commitment to bipartisanship and civility much more than my flippant, off-the-cuff comment.”